Marshall clinches District 11-5A championship

The race for the District 11-5A championship has long seemed like a mere formality.

Marshall ended any remaining suspense last week by solidifying its spot at the top.

The Buffalos wrapped up their second district title in thelast three seasons with a 69- 14 victory over Sterling last

Friday night at Hall Stadium. It was the 14th consecutive win – and the 13th straight district victory – for the Buffalos (8-0, 7-0 district), who will play in a final pre-playoff tune-up against Madison this weekend.

Friday’s game looked much like any Buffalos game over the last feweasons, with Marshall racing out to a 32-6

advantage by the end of the first quarter and not looking back in a game that was called due to lightning early in the fourth quarter.

Quarterback Roland Harvey threw four touchdown passes to three different receivers. Junior receiver Chris

Marshall, who has nine Division I college offers, caught two of them for his third multi-score game of the season. Javion Matthews and Darius Williams each caught a touchdown pass, while four different Buffalos scored on the ground.

Elsewhere in the area’s Class 5A action, Willowridge has bounced back from its Nov. 12 loss to Marshall with back-to-back wins over Sterling on Nov. 20 and a 15-0 win over Madison last Saturday, clinching its third straight postseason berth in the process.

The Eagles (7-1, 6-1) rode quarterback Rufus Scott’s fifth multi-score game and a stout defense to victory

against Madison, pitching their third shutout of the year.

Ridge Point is headed back to the postseason after a 27-20 victory over Travis on Nov. 20 clinched the Panthers’ fourth District 20-6A championship in the last five seasons.

Travis (4-3, 3-1) is also headed back to the playoffs for a seventh consecutive season.

Last Week’s Scores

Marshall 69, Sterling 14

Clements 7, Bush 0

Willowridge 15, Madison 0

Foster 7, Travis 3

George Ranch 28, Elkins 0

Katy Paetow 10, Hightower 7

This Week’s Games

Thursday

Austin vs. Alief Elsik, 6 p.m.

Travis at Houston Memorial, 6:30 p.m. (Tully Stadium)

Dulles at Alvin, 7 p.m.

Friday

Kempner vs. Angleton, 7 p.m.

Clements vs. Spring Woods, 7 p.m.

Ridge Point vs. Strake Jesuit, 7 p.m. (Hall Stadium)

Marshall at Madison, 7 p.m. (Barnett Stadium)

Willowridge at Galena Park, 7 p.m. (GPISD Stadium)

Saturday

Hightower vs. Wisdom, 1

p.m. (Hall Stadium)