Rosenberg’s ‘Small Town Christmas’ beginning Dec. 3

By Landan Kuhlmann

LKuhlmann@fortbendstar.com

The City of Rosenberg will host a series of holiday events beginning this week to get residents in the Christmas spirit.

Beginning Thursday, Dec. 3 from 5-8 p.m., downtown Rosenberg will be home to “Holiday Nights: A Small Town Christmas Experience.” As part of a partnership between the Rosenberg Arts Alliance and the Downtown Rosenberg Merchants, there will also be events from 5-8 p.m. Dec. 10 and Dec. 17, giving residents the chance to shop, visit Santa’s reindeer and more.

According to the city, this Thursday’s event will include Rosenberg’s tree-lighting ceremony as well as food vendors, merchant sales and specials, kids’ stocking and personal protective equipment (PPE) giveaways and live music. The Dec. 10 and Dec. 17 events will feature specials from the downtown merchants and restaurants, shopping and sales and more giveaways.

Social distancing protocols will be in effect, according to the city, and all attendees are encouraged to wear a face mask or covering. PPE will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information about the event, visit rosenbergtx.gov/RCN or call 832-595-3520.