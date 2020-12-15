Ridge Point football players killed in Rosharon shooting

By Landan Kuhlmann

lkuhlmann@fortbendstar.com

Fort Bend County authorities say they are looking into a shooting in Rosharon last weekend that left two teenagers dead and another hospitalized.

A spokesperson for the Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office (FBCSO) said the victims, 15-year-old Devin Massey and 17-year-old Jonathan Massey, were pronounced dead at the scene.

The FBCSO said officers responded to a call at 300 Broadmore Dr. in Rosharon just after 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12 to find the Massey brothers dead in a vehicle in the driveway, while a third victim was seriously injured and transported to the Houston Medical Center.

Police said the third victim was in stable condition as of Monday afternoon.

According to a Sunday tweet by Ridge Point High School football coach Rick LaFavers, the Massey brothers played football at the school.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help with funeral expenses at gofundme.com/f/funeral-for-massey-boys. As of Monday night, more than $40,000 had been raised.

Citing eyewitness reports, FBCSO said an unknown number of suspects approached the victims in their car in the driveway and began shooting. After a brief exchange of gunfire, police said the suspects fled the scene.