Richmond welcomes new economic development director

By Landan Kuhlmann

LKuhlmann@fortbendstar.com

The City of Richmond announced Nov. 18 that Jerry Jones has been hired as the city’s newest director of economic development.

He brings more than 12 years of experience with workforce development, neighborhood revitalization and regional outreach, according to a news release from the city.

“The city of Richmond as well as the Greater Fort Bend County area is experiencing rapid growth, which means this is a great opportunity to assist our small businesses with expansion and continued progress,” Jones said.

A Louisiana native, Jones previously served as the director of economic development for the Baton Rouge North Economic Development District and CEO of the Lake Charles North Redevelopment Authority, according to the City of Richmond. He was also previously a city councilman in Alexandria, Louisiana.

“The city of Richmond is thrilled to have a person with Jerry’s knowledge, experience, and vision to guide and support our development corporation,” Richmond City Manager Terri Vela said. “As our city continues to grow both residentially and commercially, we look forward to his leadership and innovations.”

Jones graduated from Southern University and A&M College with a degree in political science before receiving his True South Basic Certification from the University of Southern Mississippi, according to the city. He then completed the Economic Development Institute at the University of Oklahoma and the Authentic Leadership program at Harvard.