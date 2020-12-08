Help Fort Bend families bring their loved ones home

By Adam Zuvanich

azuvanich@fortbendstar.com

Mila Anez has learned a lot in her 7 years, including how to read the reactions of her older relatives while they are engaged in phone conversations.

So when her grandma received a call on the evening of Thanksgiving, during a small family gathering in Fort Bend County, Anez did not need an explanation to know what it was about. The distressed look on Carmen Toledo’s face, and the sound of despair in her voice, said all the young Richmond resident needed to know.

Anez immediately interjected and asked if “Yayo” – the Spanish term she uses for her grandfather – was coming home. He was not, just like he hadn’t last Thanksgiving or the two before that.

“It was sad that she knew,” said her father, Carlos Anez. “It’s like all the bad news and bad reactions we get all have to do with my stepdad not coming home.”

Mila’s grandfather is Sugar Land resident Jorge Toledo, an executive for Houston-based Citgo who was called to what he thought was a business meeting in Venezuela a few days before Thanksgiving in 2017. He and five other Citgo executives who were on the same plane were instead arrested by the regime of Nicolas Maduro and accused of treason for allegedly trying to make a deal that would financially inhibit PDVSA, the state-run oil and gas company of which Citgo is a subsidiary.

Toledo and the rest of the so-called Citgo 6 – Katy residents Gustavo Cardenas, Jose Pereira and Jose Luis Zambrano along with Tomeu Vadell and Zambrano’s brother, Alirio – have remained jailed in Venezuela ever since. And on Thanksgiving Day, at the end of a months-long trial, the men were convicted on corruption charges by a Venezuelan judge and sentenced to at least eight more years in prison.

But these men are no criminals, at least not in the eyes of the country they now consider home as five of them are dual citizens and Pereira is a permanent U.S. resident. In a statement released Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo called the convictions “wrongful” and categorized the Venezuelan court proceeding as a “kangaroo court.”

Carlos Anez and Gus Cardenas, the son of Gustavo, described their fathers as hostages and political prisoners of Maduro, who has faced sanctions from the U.S. and is not recognized as Venezuela’s legitimate leader by the administration of President Donald Trump.

Anez referred to the timing of the convictions as an out-of-bounds jab at the men and their families, who have long lived in the U.S. and embraced American traditions such as Thanksgiving. He said Venezuelan judges typically wait 10 days between the end of a trial and the announcement of their verdict, but in this case the verdict and sentences were doled out immediately.

“What the Venezuelan government did is add their own personal touch to the situation, which is completely uncalled for,” Anez said. “They know that Thanksgiving is an American family holiday, and they chose to circumvent the 10-day deliberation period the judge had and convict them on that night. That was deliberate. That was on purpose.”

If you’re not already sick to your stomach, or at least angry, you should be. Because these American families, some of whom are part of our Fort Bend County community, have been suffering through a geopolitical nightmare most of us could not even comprehend. And there is no telling when they might see their loved ones again – if they ever do.

One of Cardenas’ three children, 20-year-old Sergio, has a rare genetic order, is confined to a wheelchair and on Monday underwent two medical procedures to treat his mucolipidosis. His older brother, Gus, said their father’s prolonged imprisonment has been especially difficult for Sergio, who at one point in 2018 spent many of his days alternating between crying and sleeping.

“He was super cheerful before, even given his condition,” Gus said. “But what happened to our dad just really hurt him.”

The relatives of Cardenas, Toledo and the other men have not lost hope, though, because the alternative is worse. So they remain optimistic that truth and fairness will win out and their families will be reunited.

But in order for that to happen, they need help – from the Venezuelan government, from the U.S. government and, ultimately, from you. Because you have the power to put pressure on your elected officials, who can in turn put pressure on Maduro.

The families of the Citgo 6 have had regular contact with the state department, the offices for U.S. Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz from Texas and outgoing U.S. Rep. Pete Olson, who represents some of the Fort Bend families as part of District 22. Olson has helped bring awareness to the issue, in part with daily posts on his Twitter account that count the number of days the men have been imprisoned. Former New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson made a diplomatic visit to Venezuela this summer, after which Cardenas and Toledo were allowed to leave the Caracas prison where they had been jailed and be placed under house arrest.

But where has all that gotten them? The men remain in prison, and they were convicted of crimes their families are certain they did not commit.

Carlos Anez and Gus Cardenas said they do not know if there is any ongoing dialogue between the governments in Venezuela and the U.S. They are hopeful the Trump administration negotiates for the men’s release before he leaves office in January, or that the administration of President-elect Joe Biden can somehow make inroads after that point.

Anez said he is not sure which country is being “less flexible” and “more unreasonable.”

“I understand the U.S. policy and how they don’t negotiate with terrorists, because it deters other countries from holding Americans as hostages and things like that,” he said. “But that policy is very hard on the families and very hard on the people who are going through this. So they have to come up with a better way to resolve this situation. … We really need direct involvement that goes beyond tweeting and making statements.”

Gus Cardenas said he wants Fort Bend residents to know his father is one of their neighbors and has been for nearly two decades. He also wants them to make sure their government officials are aware of the situation and sufficiently motivated to bring the men home.

As the editor of your local newspaper, I’m asking you to do much the same. Call and write to your senators and representatives in Congress (see contact information below), and share stories about the Citgo 6 and their plight on social media.

Keep doing so until the men are back in America, back in Fort Bend County and back with their families. Because with each passing year, Mila Anez gets more perceptive and asks more and more questions about her Yayo, who she hasn’t hugged or even seen since 2017.

“It wasn’t a problem when she was 3 and 4, but now she’s getting smart,” her father said. “She’s asking things like, ‘Why has he been there so long? Why doesn’t he come home? Why doesn’t he call us anymore? Why can’t we FaceTime? Who’s not letting him leave? Why did he go there?’ She wasn’t asking these questions before, and it’s getting tougher and tougher to answer.”

Here’s hoping that Mila Anez doesn’t have to ask any questions about her Yayo, or decipher any unsettling phone conversations, next Thanksgiving. Perhaps their family will be together again and have something to celebrate.

Make Your Voice Heard

The following is a list of contact information for U.S. Senators from Texas, U.S. Representatives from the area and the U.S. Department of State. Each could potentially help the Citgo 6, who remain jailed in Venezuela, return to their families in Texas and Louisiana.

U.S. Department of State

Phone: 202-647-4000, option 4

Web: register.state.gov/contactus/contactusform

U.S. Sen. John Cornyn

Washington office: 202-224-2934

Houston office: 713-572-3337

Web: cornyn.senate.gov/contact

U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz

Washington office: 202-224-5922

Houston office: 713-718-3057

Web: cruz.senate.gov/?p=email_senator

U.S. Rep. Pete Olson

Washington office: 202-225-5951

Sugar Land office: 281-494-2690

Web: olson.house.gov/contact-us

U.S. Rep. Al Green

Washington office: 202-225-7508

Houston office: 713-383-9234

Web: algreen.house.gov/contact-me