Fort Bend County, Missouri City agree to extend early voting hours ahead of Dec. 12 runoff

After filing a lawsuit Wednesday against Fort Bend County, Missouri City officials said in a news release Friday that the two entities had reached an agreement to extend early voting hours at all three polling locations.

The amended schedule is as follows:

Saturday, Dec. 5: extended hours until 7 p.m. at the Community Center in the City Hall Complex, 1522 Texas Parkway

Sunday, Dec. 6: from noon to 5 p.m. at the Community Center, 1522 Texas Pkwy. and Quail Valley Fund Office, 3603 Glenn Lakes Lane

Monday, Dec. 7 and Tuesday, Dec. 8: extended hours until 9 p.m. at the Community Center.

The full early voting schedule for the Stafford and Missouri City runoffs is here.

Missouri City registered in Harris County who wish to vote at the Stafford City Hall or Quail Valley sites may only do so via provisional ballots. Fort Bend County residents of Missouri City or Stafford may vote at any one of the three locations. Stafford Harris County residents must vote at Stafford City Hall.

“We are excited to share this resolution with city residents, as this mutual agreement ensures that our voters will have additional opportunities to cast early ballots in the Dec. 12 runoff election,” Missouri City Mayor Yolanda Ford said in a statement.