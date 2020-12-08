FBISD meal distribution transitions to multi-day pickups

By Landan Kuhlmann

LKuhlmann@fortbendstar.com

Beginning Nov. 30, Fort Bend ISD transitioned from weekly to twice-weekly pickups for curbside meals that aim to help families impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Breakfast and lunch meals for Monday through Wednesday are now available for pickup on Mondays, while Thursday-through-Sunday meals can be picked up on Thursdays. Dinner meals are also available to families, who will need to provide a student’s ID number and/or name and age to receive them.

Families can receive only one breakfast, lunch and dinner meal per person per day, according to the district. Curbside menus can be found at schoolcafe.com/fbisd.

Curbside meals will be available at the following times and locations around the district:

7-8:10 a.m. Monday and Thursday

Dulles High School (550 Dulles Ave. Sugar Land)

Hodges Bend Middle School (16510 Bissonnet St., Houston)

Missouri City Middle School (202 Martin Ln., Missouri City)

7:30-9 a.m. Monday and Thursday

Elkins High School (7007 Knights Ct., Missouri City)

Hightower High School (3333 Hurricane Ln., Missouri City)

Kempner High School (14777 Voss Rd., Sugar Land)

McAuliffe Middle School (16650 S Post Oak Rd., Houston)

Ridge Point High School (500 Waters Lake Blvd., Missouri City)

Travis High School (11111 Harlem Rd., Richmond)

Willowridge High School (16301 Chimney Rock Rd., Houston)