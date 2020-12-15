City of Sugar Land accepting applications for leadership class

By Landan Kuhlmann

Through Dec. 22, the City of Sugar Land is accepting applications for its “Sugar Land 101” class that will be held virtually from January through March.

During the class, participants will learn about city operations, get a virtual tour of city facilities and take a leadership development component.

In order to take the seven-week class, one must be 21 years old and have been a resident of the city for at least a year. Participants must also not be holding or running for an elected office within the city.

For more information about Sugar Land 101, visit sugarlandtx.gov/SL101. To submit an application, visit volunteer.sugarlandtx.gov/.