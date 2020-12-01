Child Advocates of Fort Bend virtual Christmas Home Tour begins Dec. 11

By Landan Kuhlmann

Beginning Dec. 11 and running through Jan. 4, Fort Bend County residents can go online to participate in Child Advocates of Fort Bend’s annual Christmas Home Tour.

Each year, the tour showcases select homes in Fort Bend County that have been decorated and spruced up with Christmas cheer as a way to raise money for the organization’s mission of providing resources to abused and neglected children in Fort Bend County.

Tickets for this year’s tour can be purchased online at cafb.org/events/hometour/.

Tickets to view the programming on your own time are $30 per person.

“By sponsoring or participating in the Home Tour, you can help us ensure that all child victims of abuse get the therapy and healing services they desperately need,” Child Advocates of Fort Bend CEO Ruthanne Mefford said in a news release.

There will be seven fully decorated homes, along with videos and highlights of previous tours, entertainers, a wreath raffle, silent auction items and demonstration videos with “how-to” topics such as tree decorating and more. For more information, email TSheridan@cafb.org