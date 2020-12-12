Authorities identify additional alleged victim of former Richmond salon employee

By STEFAN MODRICH

smodrich@fortbendstar.com

Another alleged victim of a former Richmond salon employee who was arrested Nov. 19 and indicted on charges of indecency with a child by sexual contact has been identified, according to the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s office.

The DA’s office said Sergio David Chavarria, a Houston resident, was an employee at the Express Cuts hair salon on 712 South 11th St. in Richmond.

According to a news release from the DA’s office, a family member spoke to the alleged child victim after seeing an article published about Chavarria and learned that sexual contact allegedly occurred between the defendant and the child. The family reported the information to the Richmond Police Department and the investigation is ongoing, according to the news release.

Chavarria was also charged on Nov. 19 with failure to comply with a sex offender’s duty to register. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety’s online database, Chavarria is a registered sex offender.

The Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office and the Richmond Police Department said they are continuing to encourage anyone with information about Chavarria, including parents who have taken their children to Express Cuts or have been around Chavarria, to speak with them about their experience and report any potentially inappropriate contact to RPD Detective Andrew Runge 281-342-2849 or arunge@richmondtx.gov or their local law enforcement agency.