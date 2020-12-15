Area hoops squads rolling toward New Year

By Landan Kuhlmann

LKuhlmann@fortbendstar.com

The year 2020 finally winding to a close is likely a relief for many in the area and Houston region.

Some of the area’s basketball squads, however, may want to keep the vibe of the year going as they hit the home stretch of the 2020 portion of their schedules.

Leading the way for the area’s basketball teams are the Dulles Lady Vikings, who have yet to drop a game this season. As a result of their 12-0 start, the Lady Vikings have jumped up to 18th in the most recent state rankings released Monday by the Texas Association of Basketball Coaches. Dulles’ next game is Friday against Clements.

Included in Dulles’ wins so far are victories over No. 12 Shadow Creek on Nov. 24 and No. 19 Houston Heights on Dec. 2. Junior point guard Nya Threatt is leading the Lady Vikings with 19.3 points per game, including a career-high 26 points against Heights and Westbury on Nov. 17.

Threatt also leads the team with five rebounds and three assists per contest.

After a slow start, the Ridge Point Lady Panthers have also picked up the pace heading toward the holiday break. Following a win over Clements last Friday, Ridge Point has won five straight and now sits at 6-3 ahead of Friday’s game against Austin.

The Lady Panthers have three players averaging at least 10 points per game, led by Aleighyah Fontenot at better than 24 points per contest.

In Class 4A action, the Stafford Lady Spartans have won back-to-back games against Furr and Needville to improve to 6-3. Brianna Richardson leads the way for Stafford, averaging nearly 18 points and 13 rebounds per game ahead of Tuesday’s district matchup against La Marque.

Boys

The Elkins Knights continued their strong play early on this season, beating Dekaney Dec. 8 and George Ranch last Friday to run their record to 6-0 on the year. Elkins is ranked fifth in Class 6A by the TABC and has four players averaging double digits in scoring, led by sophomore Chris Johnson at 18 points per game.

Hightower is back up to 3rd in the most recent TABC rankings for 5A following a 3-0 week that saw it beat Lamar Consolidated, Fulshear and Rosenberg Terry. Senior forward Tyrone Baker has been a force in the Hurricanes’ early action, averaging nearly 16 points and 14 rebounds per game along with two blocks. Simultaneously, sophomore Bryce Griggs has picked up where he left off last season, racking up 24 points and six assists per contest.

Stafford has won three straight games to square its season record at 3-3 ahead of Thursday’s district game against Sweeney. The Spartans sit 4th in the TABC rankings for 4A.

Dulles had its Friday game against Bush postponed, but still finished the week at 8-0 heading into non-district tilt against Houston Stratford on Saturday.