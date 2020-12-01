Sugar Land set to host holiday drive-in movie series this month

By Landan Kuhlmann

LKuhlmann@fortbendstar.com

Area families looking for a little cheer and craving the feeling of heading to the movies can do

both with an upcoming holiday movie series in Sugar Land.

The city of Sugar Land announced Nov. 25 that it is partnering with Spectrum to celebrate the holidays with a six-week drive-in movie series at Crown Festival Park at Sugar Land.

The series was originally scheduled to kick off last weekend, but city spokesperson Doug Adolph said it was canceled due to inclement weather.

Beginning Saturday, Dec. 5, there will be a new movie each Saturday night through Jan. 2, according to a news release from the city.

“The drive-in movie event will support the local economy, provide a socially-distanced activity for residents to enjoy,” Sugar Land Director of Economic Development Elizabeth Huff said.

Tickets will be sold online only for $20 per vehicle, and all movies will begin at 7 p.m. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit SugarLandMovieSeries.com.