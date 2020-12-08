Health-related community events set for Saturday

From Staff Reports

Two public events aimed at bettering the health of the Fort Bend County community will be held this Saturday in Richmond and Rosenberg.

The City of Rosenberg will host a free personal protective equipment (PPE) drive from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Rosenberg Civic Center, located at 3825 Hwy 36 S. Kits will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last, with a maximum of four kits allowed per vehicle.

Each PPE kit will contain a pack of masks, one bottle of hand sanitizer, one bottle of hand soap and one pack of wipes. For more information or questions about the distribution, call Citizens Relations at 832-595-3301.

Also Saturday, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Fort Bend County Health and Human Services is partnering with Fort Bend ISD for a free, drive-thru flu shot clinic at Bush High School, 6707 FM 1464 Rd. in Richmond. To register, visit fbchhs.org or call 832-471-1373.