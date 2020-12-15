FBCL accepting submissions for photography contest

By Landan Kuhlmann

Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) is accepting submissions through Jan. 11 for its “Bridging Differences” photography contest.

In conjunction with the Fort Bend County Diversity Over Division Initiative, the contest is looking for entries that “capture the themes of anti-racism and bridging differences in Fort Bend County through your eyes,” according to FBCL’s website. All accepted entries will be displayed in a virtual gallery on the FBCL’s website, fortbend.lib.tx.us, from Feb. 1-28.

Only one entry will be accepted per person. Entrants must be amateur photographers and will be judged on the following criteria:

· Relationship to the contest theme

· Composition

· Focus

· Lighting

· Emotional impact

· Creativity

First-place contest winners will receive $200, with the second- and third-place winners to receive $150 and $100, respectively.

For more information on the contest and requirements, visit fortbend.lib.tx.us/2021-photography-contest. Anyone with questions can contact Christina Tam at Christina.Tam@fortbend.lib.tx.us or 281-633-4726.