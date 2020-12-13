Challengers lead in Missouri City runoff, Willis leads in Stafford mayoral race

By STEFAN MODRICH

Challengers Robin Elackatt and Lynn Clouser are leading their respective races in the Missouri City runoff election for mayor and city council, according to Fort Bend County’s early voting and mail-in ballot totals that were released at 7:28 p.m. Saturday.

As of 9:51 p.m. Saturday, all five voting centers in the Missouri City and Stafford elections had reported results.

Elackatt led with 5,622 votes, or 52.51 percent of the vote, to Ford’s 5,085 votes, or 47.49 percent.

Clouser had garnered 6,259 votes, or 59.51 percent of the vote, to open up an early lead over incumbent Chris Preston, whose 4,259 votes amounted to a 40.49 percent share of the vote.

In the race to succeed the late Leonard Scarcella as Stafford mayor, Councilman Cecil Willis led with 53.51 percent of the vote to AJ Honore’s 46.49 percent. Willis received 1,129 votes and Honore garnered 981 votes with 90 percent of precincts reporting as of 10:35 p.m.

All results are unofficial. The Missouri City and Stafford races required a runoff because no candidate recorded at least 50 percent of the vote. Early voting ran from Nov. 30-Dec. 8 for Saturday’s runoff.

This post will be updated with election results as soon as they become available.