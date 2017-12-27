What’s in your liver? Diet key to healthy liver, fighting diabetes, controlling weight

Forget the apple, it’s an egg a day that keeps the doctor away.

That’s according to Dr. Kota Reddy of Reddy Cardiac Wellness and Diabetes Reversal Center in Sugar Land.

“A good saying is an apple a day keeps the doctor in the neighborhood and an egg a day keeps the doctor away,” he said.

Dr. Reddy explained that apples – and all fruits – are made of simple sugars that have a negative impact on the body, especially the liver.

“Liver disease is increasing in incidence and they claim in the next five to 10 years its going to be the largest epidemic, more than heart disease and cancers, leading to liver failure and liver transplants,” he said.

Dr. Reddy specializes in treating heart and liver diseases as well as diabetes. All of it, he said, is managed through diet.

“All roads lead to Rome. All diseases emanate from fatty liver,” he said. “That means if you have a fatty liver it’s a sign you are developing resistance to insulin, you’re developing leptin resistance. Insulin resistance leads to diabetes and leptin resistance leads to obesity.”

Diet: What to eat and what to avoid

Dr. Reddy, who is also an author and speaker, has a diet program designed to help, heal, and restore the liver functions and reverse the symptoms of diabetes. Weight loss is one of the side effects of his plan.

“The goal is simple; if you treat food like medication and eat non-addicting food you’ll never have to worry about your health,” he said. “The purpose of the program is to teach you how to use your grocery store as your pharmacy. That means buying the right foods to help you eat.”

If there is one thing Dr. Reddy could remove from the average diet it is sugar.

“The right food would be anything that’s free of sugar, starch, and processed food, including sugar substitutes.”

That means eliminating all protein bars, protein powders, processed meats, sweets, desserts, ice cream, pies, chocolates, soft drinks, etc., from your diet. Even natural sugars such as carrots, beats, onions, bell peppers, sweet peas, paprika, sweet potatoes, yams, honey, agave nectar, alcohol, vinegar, fruits, fruit juices, and especially high fructose corn syrup need to be taken off the menu.

“There’s no difference in the way the body perceives it when you talk about natural sugar, which is fructose, versus manmade fructose. They both go to the liver and they become fat,” Reddy said.

Starches to avoid include rice, beans, lentils, breads, and potatoes.

“Sugar causes diabetes, starch makes it worse. Sugar is the fire and starch is the gasoline,” he said.

So what is good to eat?

“Meat doesn’t cause diabetes. Eggs don’t cause obesity or diabetes. Cheese doesn’t cause obesity or diabetes. And it’s not a paleo diet. This is not a paleo diet. This is teaching you what to eat and what not to eat,” he said.

Dr. Reddy also promotes and sells his Reddy Bread. He sells two types of flatbreads.

“Two breads, one is flax only and the other is flax and soy,” he said. “It is basically a gluten-free, low-carb bread that will not raise your blood sugars. When you eat the bread with my recipes, not only will you lose weight, you will also reverse fatty liver, drop triglycerides and in most cases, reverse the symptoms of diabetes. Most people who are producing enough insulin, have stopped taking their medications all together.”

Following his diet plan and eating his bread has immediate affects on the body.

“So, when they eat the bread with my recipes and drink their water during breakfast, lunch and dinner: they lose anywhere from 40-50 pounds in 100 days, get off medication for diabetes if they’re making insulin, and drop their blood pressure, medications, and cut their grocery bill in half. The results are remarkable.” he said.

Saving your liver

“Most of us never worry, think or bother about the liver,” he said. “The liver is an important organ that actually does a lot of work for the body, especially when it comes to processing and breaking down all the toxins in the body. It’s also a powerhouse that’s responsible for managing your blood sugars, maintaining your fat in the body.”

Reddy explained that sugar causes a fatty liver. That leads to scarring of the liver, which can cause cirrhosis and cancer.

“In the past it was thought that people who consumed alcohol are the ones with severe liver damage. Now we’re learning that apart from alcohol, the food we’re consuming have a significant impact on the liver,” he said. “And more and more people are developing liver failure and liver damage, not because of alcohol but because of eating the wrong food for a long period of time.”

Reddy uses a machine called the Fibroscan, which works like an ultrasound machine but it detects defects in the liver.

“We are one of the very, very few centers in Texas where we have this equipment,” he said. “Not many people in Texas have this equipment where we can actually test the liver and find out if the liver is fatty or scarred.”

He said there are only four in the Houston area that he knows of, including research facilities.

“Europeans have been using this technology for the past 13 years. In the past, to find out if you have a fatty liver or scarring of the liver, you do an ultrasound and then do a liver biopsy, which is a invasive process that does not give you 100% accurate information.”

He said it has not caught on in the United States because insurance companies will not pay for it yet.

“Centers in Europe have evolved to doing Fibroscan as the first line of investigation,” he said.

The process is quick and painless and the results are instant.

“Fibroscan gives you 10 times more information than a biopsy,” Reddy said.

The scan is a first step in making significant, lifesaving changes for the patient.

“One: we scan the liver to find out if the liver is scarred, fatty or normal,” he said. “Two: we have a program that teaches you change your diet and lifestyle and reverse your diabetes. Three: the same diet that helps you reverse your diabetes helps you in weight loss. Four: the diet that helps you with weight loss helps reversing fatty liver. And five: we also work in helping to shrink plaques by merely changing diet.”

The problem with the liver is it is unseen and does not give any warning signs until it begins to shut down. Reddy said there are certain groups of people who should immediately have their liver checked.

“If you’re obese, you need to get your liver checked. If you have diabetes, get your liver checked. If your ferritin level is high, get your liver checked. If your liver enzymes are high, get your liver checked. If you’re an alcoholic, get your liver checked. If you drink wine every night, get your liver checked. If your triglycerides are high, get your liver checked. If you have large hemorrhoids, get your liver checked because it could be from cirrhosis of the liver,” he said, adding that anyone with hepatitis, a family history of liver failure or liver transplants should be included.

Reversing diabetes

“What causes diabetes? Sugar causes diabetes. Fruits cause diabetes. What makes diabetes worse? Sugar and starch make diabetes worse,” Dr. Reddy said. “How do you reverse diabetes? You have to give up sugar and starch.”

Diabetes is a disease that causes the body to become resistant to insulin, which leads to a build-up of sugar in the blood.

“Diabetes is like a monster that feeds off of you,” Dr. Reddy said. “You give it birth by eating sugar. You maintain it and help it grow by feeding it starch. Sugar, fruits and starch make diabetes a big monster. And with every passing meal it gets bigger and bigger and it feeds off of you. In the end you will end up feeding 15 doctors and your net worth for the medical institution is $4 million. So, if you want to reverse diabetes, kill the monster. The way to kill the monster is to eliminate sugar, fruits and starch.”

Using his program, Dr. Reddy was able to get a 93-year-old woman to lose 160 pounds, reverse her diabetes, lower her blood pressure, cure her sleep apnea, get off numerous medications, and leave her wheelchair behind for a walker and then a cane. To watch the video about her remarkable story and improvement in health from ages 93 to 97, visit Dr. Reddy’s facebook page @ https://www.facebook.com/reddycardiology/

“If she can change at 93 and start walking and dropping medications and reversing medical conditions, every one of us can and through diet only,” he said.

Are you ready for Reddy?

Reddy has two requirements for his patients to succeed.

“First, they can never give excuses,” he said. “People who give excuses, they will never succeed in life.”

The second is to ask questions.

“People who never ask questions never learn. Question Everything,” he says.

Dr. Reddy has a number of resources available to the public. In addition to his Ready Bread, he has four books available. They are “Eat This, Lose That” and an accompanying cookbook and a journal called “Just for Today.” His fourth book is called “Understanding Your Advanced Cardiovascular Profile Report,” which uses a lot of graphics and simplifies medical terminology into layman’s terms. For more information, visit the website or contact the facility today.

Reddy Cardiac Wellness and Diabetes Reversal Center

Address: 3519 Town Center Blvd South Suite A, Sugar Land, TX 77479

Email: info@reddycardiology.com

Phone: 281-617-2203

Websites: Reddycardiology.com, Reddybread.com