Two Stafford seniors sign with their respective colleges

Stafford High senior Talya Monroe signed with Texas Southern University where she’ll compete on the volleyball team, and senior Kenneth “KJ” Bodwin signed with Texas A&M-Kingsville where he’ll compete in track and field.

Monroe signed with Division I TSU, becoming the fourth SHS volleyball player in three years to sign with an NCAA Division I volleyball program.

Monroe completed a stellar four-year varsity career at Stafford with a senior season that included 168 kills (a .321 kill percentage) and 62 blocks. She also finished with 89 digs and 245 serve receives.

Bodwin signed with A&M-Kingsville, an NCAA Division II school in South Texas. A four-year varsity track athlete for the Spartans, Bodwin qualified for the state track and field meet in the 300 high hurdles (he was the regional champion/district champion), the long jump (district champion) and as a member of the 4×400-meter relay team.

He narrowly missed qualifying for state in the high jump (he was the district champion) and triple jump.