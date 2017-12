Sarah DeMerchant has filed for the Democratic Party nomination for State Representative in District 26. The seat is held by Republican Rick Miller. DeMerchant ran unsuccessfully against Miller in 2016.

KP George has filed to run as a Democratic candidate for Fort Bend County Judge. George is currently a member of the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees. Republican Robert Hebert currently holds the seat.

The deadline to file for election is Monday, Dec. 11.