TSTC inaugurates first SGA president at Fort Bend campus

Texas State Technical College student Madison Ellis was recently named the first Student Government Association (SGA) president for TSTC’s Fort Bend County campus.

It is the 19-year-old’s first semester at TSTC as an electrical lineworker technology student and said he never expected anything like this to happen.

“I’m excited that I have been given this opportunity,” he said. “I wasn’t looking for it, it found me. But I’m ready to serve our students.”

The Missouri City native closed his first week on the job by adding additional companies to TSTC’s student discount list: Brewingz, Panda Express, Bush’s Chicken, and Bullritos Burritos and Tacos.

He is also working on building a partnership with a local recycling center to raise money for either an end-of-semester pizza party for the students or a new foosball table or basketball hoop system to beautify the campus and/or community.

“Everything I’m doing is for the students,” he said. “They’re trusting me to be their voice.”

Ellis added that he conducted student surveys and will work on the things most important to his peers. Other goals on Ellis’ list include creating an intramural sports program and encouraging students to do more community service projects.

His supervisor and Director of Student Services Georgeann Calzada said it is Ellis’ leadership, ambition and determination that made him a great candidate for president.

“He’s jumped right into his position and has wasted no time in talking with students and finding out what they need and want,” said Calzada. “He is very excited about being an advocate for our students and his confidence will take him far in this position. He’s definitely a great addition to our team and a great asset to TSTC.”

Ellis is active in his community by volunteering with the Special Olympics and organizing toy and food drives and fundraisers for those less fortunate and most recently volunteering during National Make a Difference Day.

Leading up to Ellis’ summer 2018 graduation, he said he wants to make positive changes for students and encourage others to work with him as part of SGA to continue the work he has started once he leaves TSTC.

“I’m still soaking it all in. This is such a new role for me to have,” said Ellis. “But I’m looking forward to everything that’s to come.”

Though Ellis will remain busy as SGA president, he said he will remain focused on his education. He plans on working hard to hopefully receive job offers before graduating and be set once he flips his tassel to the left and receives his certificate.

He has his eye on starting his career with CenterPoint Energy or AEP Energy.

“Everything about TSTC has exceeded my expectations,” he said. “It is opening doors of opportunity every day for me and preparing me for a successful career.”

