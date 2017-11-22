Transportation staff thanked for Hurricane Harvey service

On Nov. 2, Fort Bend County Public Transportation held a gift card presentation at the County Historic Courthouse to recognize those who assisted during Hurricane Harvey.

The gift cards presented at the event were tokens of appreciation gifted to transportation staff on Sept. 27 from South West Transit Association (SWTA) and Texas Transit Association (TTA) who coordinated with other national transportation agencies in an effort to help those affected by Hurricane Harvey.

Thirty-one employees from five transit organizations sustained personal damage from the hurricane. Those 31 assisted in taking rescued residents to shelters and coordinating rides through dispatch. The hope is that the gift cards can be used to assist with the recovery process.

Transportation Deputy Director Tennille Jones welcomed all in attendance. Commissioner James Patterson, Pct. 4; Paulette Shelton, Director of Transportation; Jeff Braun, Director of Office of Emergency Management and James Hoss, Transportation Operations Manager spoke about the floods and thanked all who assisted with enabling Fort Bend Transportation to transport Fort Bend citizens from their homes to safe and dry ground.

Representatives from Fort Bend Independent School District, Lamar Consolidated Independent School District and First Transit were in attendance to accept their employees’ gift cards. Also in attendance were representatives from the offices of Commissioner Morales, Pct. 1, Commissioner Prestage, Pct. 2 and Commissioner Meyers, Pct. 3.