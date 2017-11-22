Sweet Adelines to perform locally for the holidays

Sugar Land Sound Chorus, a chapter of Sweet Adelines International, can be heard bringing their fun blend of Christmas songs and harmonies around the area at various community functions and performances.

These local ladies have a great time singing four-part harmony a cappella, barbershop style. Singing in Sweet Adelines is a great way for women of all ages to have their voices heard. Musical Director Holly Ritter encourages all women who love learning new songs to visit. They are looking to grow and welcome anyone interested in making music memories and new friendships.

The Sugar Land Chapter meets every Thursday from 7-9 p.m. in the Choir Room at Christ Church, 3300 Austin Parkway. For more information, contact Lynn at 409-998-2874 or find them on Facebook: Sugar Land Sound

Two Sugar Land events:

CASA Christmas Home Tour – Sugar Land Sound will be entertaining at 7 p.m. on Friday Dec. 8. For more information, visit www.cafb.org/events/home-tour/.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights Constellation Field – Sugar Land Sound will be performing Thursday, Dec. 21, at 7 p.m. Fore more information, visit SugarLandHolidayLights.com.