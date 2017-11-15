Surely you joust!

The English knight’s lance shatters in a joust with the German knight last Sunday at the Texas Renaissance Festival. The jousts are some of the most popular events held weekends at the festival near Magnolia. (Photo by Joe Southern)

Muddy knights

The Spanish, English and French knights cross blades in the muddy jousting arena after tensions rise during a jousting tournament at the Texas Renaissance Festival. The festival is held weekends through Thanksgiving just north of Magnolia. (Photo by Joe Southern)