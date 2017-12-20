Sugar Land’s Whiskerville now open for pet adoptions

The city of Sugar Land celebrated the grand opening of Whiskerville, an expansion of the animal shelter facility, on Dec. 12.

The event included facility tours, hot cocoa, snacks and photos with Santa.

Whiskerville was added to accommodate a planned increase in operations. Staff and volunteers transformed the 2,400 square foot facility into a feline friendly house for the shelter’s cats and kittens. The building also includes a veterinarian room, wildlife room, a break room and a managerial office.

The existing 4,300 square foot animal services building is officially named Barksburg and will be home to dogs and puppies. The current facility housed 24 dogs and 35 cats, but the additional space will allow a total capacity of 62 dogs and 112 cats.

The new addition ensures the animal shelter is ready to serve all Sugar Land residents, including the recently annexed residents of Greatwood and New Territory.

The shelter is currently offering a special adoption rate of $40 for dogs and $30 for cats from Dec. 16-23. The fees include vaccinations, spaying/neutering and a microchip with a lifetime registration.

The shelter is also taking requests for special deliveries of adopted pets by Santa Claus on Christmas Eve. Santa Claus will have time to make up to four deliveries to families who live within the Sugar Land city limits.

For more information about the shelter or pet adoptions, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/petopia or call 281-275-ADOG (2364).