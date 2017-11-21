Sugar Land’s 15th annual Christmas Tree Lighting right around corner  

Mr. and Mrs. Claus and their elves are bringing holiday magic to Sugar Land Town Square for the 15th annual Christmas Tree Lighting on Dec. 7 from 5-8 p.m.

The steps of Sugar Land City Hall will light up with holiday cheer and entertainment as various groups fill the stage with some of the community’s most popular performances, including Cornerstone Elementary Choir, Inspiration Stage, EPIC Center for Dance, Sugar Creek Baptist Church Choir, Fort Bend Symphony Orchestra Chorus, Dance Zone, 2017 Sugar Land Super Star Wesley Nilsen, Commonwealth Elementary Choir and the Tropical Rhythms.

The Christmas spirit will come alive this year with a Gingerbread Lane, Winter Wonderland and other holiday themed walk-around entertainment! Stop by activity booths provided by local businesses, or grab some scrumptious treats from one of the onsite food vendors for a nominal charge. Throughout the event, families will have the opportunity to take free pictures at different photo stations and even a chance to take a picture with Santa Claus.

As the night comes to an end, gather with family and friends around the spectacular 40 foot Christmas tree located in the middle of Town Square plaza to help Santa and Mrs. Claus welcome in the season with the annual lighting of the tree.

The event is free and open to the public. A complimentary shuttle service will run from Mercer Stadium, 16403 Lexington Blvd., to Sugar Land Town Square from 4:30-8:30 p.m. Limited parking will also be available in the Texas and Lone Star garages located in Town Square.

For more information or to become an event sponsor, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/TreeLighting, or call 281-275-2825.