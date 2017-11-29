Sugar Land man pleads guilty to child porn charges

Michael Joseph Hall pleaded guilty to felony charges of promotion of child pornography and possession of the same on Nov. 20.

The 27-year-old Sugar Land man then accepted seven years in prison in an agreement with prosecutors. Hall is required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

According to Assistant District Attorney Michael Hartman, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) received a cyber-tip from Skype and “Chatstep” that an individual was sharing known child pornography images with what appeared to be a minor in February.

Sugar Land Police Sgt. Matt Levan, affiliated with The Houston Metro – Internet Crimes Against Children Taskforce (ICAC) investigated the cyber-tip. Levan executed a search warrant in March and found Hall in possession of pornographic images of children. Hall subsequently confessed to the promotion (distribution) of child pornography.

“Studies have shown that a high percentage of offenders that collect and distribute child pornography also sexually abuse children,” said Hartman, “which is why it’s so important to investigate beyond the initial pornography we discover.”

“This case illustrates the importance of pro-active investigations in identifying perpetrators who would otherwise not be held accountable for their crimes. And without consequences, these perpetrators will not stop,” Hartman said.

Hall plead guilty in the 400th District Court before Presiding Judge Maggie Jaramillo. Promotion of child pornography in this case is a second-degree felony, punishable by 2-20 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Possession of child pornography is a third-degree felony punishable by 2-10 years in prison and a fine up to $10,000. Hall was eligible to receive probation and had no prior felony convictions.

Hartman and Katie Peterson prosecuted the case. Attorneys Ken and Judy Mingledorff represented the defendant.