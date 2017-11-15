Sugar Land Holiday Lights returns to Constellation Field

For the fourth straight year, the Sugar Land Skeeters will host Sugar Land Holiday Lights presented by Momentum Luxury Motors.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights begins Nov. 24 and takes place nightly through Jan. 1 at Constellation Field. This year’s showcase of lights will feature over 100 displays, including Texas’ largest inflatable snow globe and a giant Texas flag. General admission is $14 with discounts available for children 12 and under, military personnel, seniors (55+) and groups of 10 or more.

The event hosts a walkthrough display of 2.5 million lights throughout the park, along with a number of food trucks, holiday vendors, children’s activities, and performances on select nights. Santa Claus will also be available for photo opportunities at Constellation Field each night through Dec. 23. A complete list of vendors will be released at a later date.

A number of exciting new additions will be featured within the event this year including a carnival outside the ballpark, theme nights such as the Girl Scout and Boy Scout sleepovers, Couples Night, and much more. To view a full theme night calendar visit SugarLandHolidayLights.com.

Sugar Land Holiday Lights offers fundraising opportunities. Nonprofit organizations that wish to participate will receive a promo code to take $2 off a full-price ticket and a portion of the proceeds will be donated back to the organization. To sign up for fundraising or become a vendor, email HolidayLights@SugarLandSkeeters.com or visit SugarLandHolidayLights.com.

The festival will be open Sunday through Thursday from 6-9 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 6-10 p.m., and Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day from 6-10 p.m.