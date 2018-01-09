Stafford starts year with homicide

Just an hour and 48 minutes into 2018 and the Stafford Police Department found itself working its first homicide case of the year.

According to a press release from the department, “officers with the Stafford Police Department responded to a shots fired call for service at the Estates at Fountain Lake apartment complex, located at 10498 Fountain Lake Drive.”

When officers arrived they found a man dead in a breezeway at the complex. The victim was later identified as Wilbert James Outlaw II, 22, of Missouri City.

A spokesman for the department said no other details would be forthcoming.

“It’s under investigation and I’m not at liberty at this point to release anything else,” he said.

An Internet search of Outlaw shows he has a criminal history that may include burglary and drug charges around the Houston area, including Fort Bend and Montgomery counties.

Police are seeking information that would aid in the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Leslie Claunch at 281-261-3961 or Crime Stoppers at 281-342-TIPS.