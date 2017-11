Stafford High junior running back Tu’Shawn Wilson scores his third touchdown this season as the Spartans challenged defending 12-4A champion El Campo last Friday in Stafford. The Spartans lost 27-14. Misael Ponce scored the second touchdown of the game for Stafford. The Spartans will host Alvin Shadow Creek at 7 p.m. Friday in both teams’ season finale. Stafford added a non-district game to make up for the game that was cancelled due to Hurricane Harvey.