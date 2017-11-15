Spellbound spellers

The Richmond Buzz team from the Richmond Police Department won the eighth annual Great Grown-Up Spelling Bee Thursday night at Constellation Field. The spelling bee benefits the Literacy Council of Fort Bend County. Pictured are TCO Danell Gaydos, Sgt. Steven Rychlik, Richmond mayor and spelling bee judge Evalyn Moore, and Anna Madrigal. (Photo by Diane Strehl)

Members of Bob’s Bees, sponsored by Fort Bend County Judge Bob and Pat Hebert, look to the judges for clarification of a word during the eighth annual Great Grown-Up Spelling Bee Thursday night at Constellation Field. The spelling bee benefits the Literacy Council of Fort Bend County. Pictured are Luisa Bowers, Tzotsy Ballesteros and Donna Ospina. (Photo by Joe Southern)