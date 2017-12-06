Skylar Fields voted District 20 6A volleyball MVP

Skylar Fields of Ridge Point High School was voted District 20 6A most valuable player by the district’s volleyball head coaches.

This season the Panthers were District 20-6A champions with an undefeated 14-0 record. Other Panthers receiving awards were Cimone Wodard, co-newcomer of the year, and Camryn Higginbotham, setter of the year.

Ridge Point’s head coach, Lori McLaughlin, was voted coach of the year.

Austin’s Kayley Hollywood was voted offensive player of the year, and Sydney Plemons was voted co-newcomer of the year.

“Kayley lead the district in hitting percentage at .350, and she had 161 kills in total for the season and 75 kills for district play. Kayley had 26 aces in district play and a total of 39 aces all season. She had a total of 76 blocks for the season and 42 blocks in district play,” Austin coach Jennifer Moote said. “Kayley was a captain this past season and was a stand-out player and person on and off of the court. Kayley was a joy to coach and will be missed dearly next season.”

Hollywood plans on playing next year at Kansas State University and was listed as a Fab 50 pre-season player for 2017.

“Sydney was a starting sophomore setter. She had the fifth highest number of assists in the district even though we ran a 6-2 formation. She ended this season with 192 assists and 301 assists for the entire season. She had the highest number of aces in the district with 30 aces and 39 aces the entire season,” Moote said. “Even though Sydney was only a sophomore, she quickly turned into a leader in the program and was eager to learn and improve each and every day.”

Bria Merchant of Dulles was voted defensive player of the year.

“Bria was Fort Bend ISD defense player of the year, but she was our team’s MVP! Her teammates love her, she’s never out worked, and her devotion to this program has been unwavering,” Dulles coach Rheanna Stahl said. “I can’t think of a better student athlete to represent this district and our school. Her accomplishments on the court are just a small part of who this remarkable young lady is. She will be missed.”

First Team

Kenedi Rutherford, Ridge Point Reagan Rutherford, Ridge Point Claire Jeter, Ridge Point Nia McCardell, Ridge Point Riley Spengeman, Clements Julia Black, Austin Alexis Stumbough, Austin Faith Montgomery, Travis Lauren Clarke, Travis Audrey Phillips, Travis Joyce Xiong, Dulles Hannah Tekrouri, Kempner

Second Team

Alleah Dallas, Kempner Jenna Wong, Clements Trinity Johnson, Dulles Gillian Jones, Dulles Jai’la Gray, Hightower Lindsey Ogle, Ridge Point Amanda Vuong, Austin Caylinn Davis, Austin Sydnee Eagleton, Bush Brianna Etienne, Bush Kennadie Sellers, Travis Tori Eavenson, Travis

Honorable Mention

Kosbe Gay, Bush Keiana Hypolite, Bush Angelica Washington, Bush Laila Owens, Bush Madison Kempf, Kempner Juli Bigornia, Kempner Tia Smith, Austin Rachel Hansbro, Austin Haley Zulawski, Austin Brooke Duncan, Dulles Julia Flores, Dulles Katherine Ratliff, Dulles Alanah Jimenez, Dulles Hannah Callison, Travis Reagan Garza, Travis Sharon Emehel, Travis Presley Segura, Travis Destiny Alikpo, Hightower Jada Terry, Hightower Natalie Huynh, Clements Emily Price, Clements Rachel Scharfman, Clements Rita Lai, Clements Britney Ong, Ridge Point

Academic All-District

Austin

Bailey Tillman

Sydney Plemons

Rachel Pringle

Lia Rebollido

Julia Black

Rachel Hansbro

Regan Reprogle

Alexis Stumbough

Amanda Vuong

Caitlin Leach

Haley Zulawski

Allison Pham

Kayley Hollywood

Bush

Peace Onwuegbuchu

Keiana Hypolite

Laila Owens

Sydnee Eagleton

Brianna Etienne

Catherine Wooten

Nayla Alvarez

Faith Ogbah

Briana Chavis

Brianna Patmon

Clements

Esmatu Kamara

Kelli Claytor

Rita Lai Emme

Le Abigail Gutierrez

Jenna Kabot

Riley Spengeman

Jenna Wong

Natalie Huynh

Isabella Ferrer

Emily Price

Ginger Williams

Rachel Scharfman

Dulles

Joyce Xiong

Bria Merchant

Heaven Bowman

Kiara Richardson

Katherine Ratliff

Brooke Duncan

Julia Flores

Chloe Smith

Alanah Jimenez

Trinity Johnson

Armani Smith

Madison Perkins

Hightower

Paige Peyton

Jai’la Gray

Imani Boston

Watta Kanneh

Victoria Chidomere

Jada Terry

Aresa Gipson

Leslie Foley

Aniah Adams

Destiny Alikpo

Kempner

Hannah Tekrouri

Mady Kempf

Vanessa Vu

Rose Hassanzai

Juli Bigornia

Chloe Ilagan

Alex Nneji

Alleah Dallas

Sophia Oldmixon

Natalie Wang

Nneoma Ome

Maya Bergen

Cierra Farris

Evie Dupuis _

Ridge Point

Tiana Davis

Emily Fiedler mgr.

Nia Ford

Randee Hennings

Camryn Higginbotham

Claire Jeter

Nia McCardell

Lindsey Ogle

Britney Ong

Kenedi Rutherford

Reagan Rutherford

Kendall Sekula

Bria Woodard

Cimone Woodard

Khari Woods

Travis

Alicia Williams

Faith Montgomery

Jada Jones

Lauren Clarke

Taylor Amador

Reagan Garza

Presley Segura

Emily Holzhausen

Kennadie Sellers

Tori Eavenson

Hannah Callison

Audrey Phillips

Sharon Emehel