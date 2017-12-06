Skylar Fields voted District 20 6A volleyball MVP

Skylar Fields of Ridge Point High School was voted District 20 6A most valuable player by the district’s volleyball head coaches.
This season the Panthers were District 20-6A champions with an undefeated 14-0 record. Other Panthers receiving awards were Cimone Wodard, co-newcomer of the year, and Camryn Higginbotham, setter of the year.
Ridge Point’s head coach, Lori McLaughlin, was voted coach of the year.
Austin’s Kayley Hollywood was voted offensive player of the year, and Sydney Plemons was voted co-newcomer of the year.
“Kayley lead the district in hitting percentage at .350, and she had 161 kills in total for the season and 75 kills for district play. Kayley had 26 aces in district play and a total of 39 aces all season. She had a total of 76 blocks for the season and 42 blocks in district play,” Austin coach Jennifer Moote said. “Kayley was a captain this past season and was a stand-out player and person on and off of the court. Kayley was a joy to coach and will be missed dearly next season.”
Hollywood plans on playing next year at Kansas State University and was listed as a Fab 50 pre-season player for 2017.
“Sydney was a starting sophomore setter. She had the fifth highest number of assists in the district even though we ran a 6-2 formation. She ended this season with 192 assists and 301 assists for the entire season. She had the highest number of aces in the district with 30 aces and 39 aces the entire season,” Moote said. “Even though Sydney was only a sophomore, she quickly turned into a leader in the program and was eager to learn and improve each and every day.”
Bria Merchant of Dulles was voted defensive player of the year.
“Bria was Fort Bend ISD defense player of the year, but she was our team’s MVP! Her teammates love her, she’s never out worked, and her devotion to this program has been unwavering,” Dulles coach Rheanna Stahl said. “I can’t think of a better student athlete to represent this district and our school. Her accomplishments on the court are just a small part of who this remarkable young lady is. She will be missed.”
First Team
- Kenedi Rutherford, Ridge Point
- Reagan Rutherford, Ridge Point
- Claire Jeter, Ridge Point
- Nia McCardell, Ridge Point
- Riley Spengeman, Clements
- Julia Black, Austin
- Alexis Stumbough, Austin
- Faith Montgomery, Travis
- Lauren Clarke, Travis
- Audrey Phillips, Travis
- Joyce Xiong, Dulles
- Hannah Tekrouri, Kempner
Second Team
- Alleah Dallas, Kempner
- Jenna Wong, Clements
- Trinity Johnson, Dulles
- Gillian Jones, Dulles
- Jai’la Gray, Hightower
- Lindsey Ogle, Ridge Point
- Amanda Vuong, Austin
- Caylinn Davis, Austin
- Sydnee Eagleton, Bush
- Brianna Etienne, Bush
- Kennadie Sellers, Travis
- Tori Eavenson, Travis
Honorable Mention
- Kosbe Gay, Bush
- Keiana Hypolite, Bush
- Angelica Washington, Bush
- Laila Owens, Bush
- Madison Kempf, Kempner
- Juli Bigornia, Kempner
- Tia Smith, Austin
- Rachel Hansbro, Austin
- Haley Zulawski, Austin
- Brooke Duncan, Dulles
- Julia Flores, Dulles
- Katherine Ratliff, Dulles
- Alanah Jimenez, Dulles
- Hannah Callison, Travis
- Reagan Garza, Travis
- Sharon Emehel, Travis
- Presley Segura, Travis
- Destiny Alikpo, Hightower
- Jada Terry, Hightower
- Natalie Huynh, Clements
- Emily Price, Clements
- Rachel Scharfman, Clements
- Rita Lai, Clements
- Britney Ong, Ridge Point
Academic All-District
Austin
Bailey Tillman
Sydney Plemons
Rachel Pringle
Lia Rebollido
Julia Black
Rachel Hansbro
Regan Reprogle
Alexis Stumbough
Amanda Vuong
Caitlin Leach
Haley Zulawski
Allison Pham
Kayley Hollywood
Bush
Peace Onwuegbuchu
Keiana Hypolite
Laila Owens
Sydnee Eagleton
Brianna Etienne
Catherine Wooten
Nayla Alvarez
Faith Ogbah
Briana Chavis
Brianna Patmon
Clements
Esmatu Kamara
Kelli Claytor
Rita Lai Emme
Le Abigail Gutierrez
Jenna Kabot
Riley Spengeman
Jenna Wong
Natalie Huynh
Isabella Ferrer
Emily Price
Ginger Williams
Rachel Scharfman
Dulles
Joyce Xiong
Bria Merchant
Heaven Bowman
Kiara Richardson
Katherine Ratliff
Brooke Duncan
Julia Flores
Chloe Smith
Alanah Jimenez
Trinity Johnson
Armani Smith
Madison Perkins
Hightower
Paige Peyton
Jai’la Gray
Imani Boston
Watta Kanneh
Victoria Chidomere
Jada Terry
Aresa Gipson
Leslie Foley
Aniah Adams
Destiny Alikpo
Kempner
Hannah Tekrouri
Mady Kempf
Vanessa Vu
Rose Hassanzai
Juli Bigornia
Chloe Ilagan
Alex Nneji
Alleah Dallas
Sophia Oldmixon
Natalie Wang
Nneoma Ome
Maya Bergen
Cierra Farris
Evie Dupuis _
Ridge Point
Tiana Davis
Emily Fiedler mgr.
Nia Ford
Randee Hennings
Camryn Higginbotham
Claire Jeter
Nia McCardell
Lindsey Ogle
Britney Ong
Kenedi Rutherford
Reagan Rutherford
Kendall Sekula
Bria Woodard
Cimone Woodard
Khari Woods
Travis
Alicia Williams
Faith Montgomery
Jada Jones
Lauren Clarke
Taylor Amador
Reagan Garza
Presley Segura
Emily Holzhausen
Kennadie Sellers
Tori Eavenson
Hannah Callison
Audrey Phillips
Sharon Emehel