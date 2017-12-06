Sheriff eyes Congressional seat

(Editor’s note: Between the time of deadline and publication, Sheriff Troy Nehls announced that he will not run for Congress in 2018. Please see the related story.)

The top cop in Fort Bend County may be announcing his resignation Wednesday.

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls told the Fort Bend Star last week he has been seriously considering running for Congress and would know Monday and announce Wednesday if he will relinquish his position as sheriff and challenge U.S. Rep. Pete Olson for the Texas 22nd Congressional District seat.

“The Texas Constitution says if I announce I will run, I have to resign that day. So you can say in the paper that I am seriously considering running for Congress and we will know Wednesday,” said Nehls.

Nehls said he doesn’t feel Olson has done much while in office.

“Pete is a nice guy. But I don’t think he gets a whole lot done. He’s done very little and this has been his fifth term,” he said. “What do I want to do? I want to help drain the swamp.”

Several things bother Nehls about Washington.

“Does it not upset you when they talk about sexual harassment and the slush fund and people have filed claims against congressional aids and they have to go through counseling? Not the offender, the person making the claim and then they get paid hush money with our tax dollars. The federal government is easy to tell you, no sex harassment, except us. Obamacare for everyone, except us. Congress has a double standard,” said the sheriff.

As he discussed the moral fiber of the country, the Star asked the sheriff about Trump’s actions and history with women.

“I understand the reason people voted for him. Not because of his morality. We weren’t electing a pope. We needed a commander in chief who would get us on track economically and provide a safe and secure environment. Not on going to church and his religious affiliation.”

Nehls said he voted twice for Trump.

“I voted for him in the primary and in the general election. In the primary, people weren’t talking about him, they thought it would be (Ted) Cruz. But he (Trump) said he would build a wall and make America great again. I felt Trump was going to go in there and take his business sense and business mind and I support the wall.”

Nehls said he believes a wall with Mexico is important to keep out illegal immigrants and drugs.

“In 1971 Nixon called drugs public enemy Number 1 and he creates the DEA and started throwing money at it. A decade later, Nancy Reagan, God bless her soul, said ‘just say no.’ Now fast forward 40 years and trillions of dollars later and look at the war on drugs, I don’t see how anyone could say we are winning that war,” Nehls said.

“We need to have meaningful conversations about drugs. The wall will help stop the drugs, will curb illegal immigrants. We must build the wall, it will reduce the illegal drugs coming into the country,” he said.

Nehls is from Wisconsin. He and his twin brother Trevor Nehls, who is a Fort Bend Constable, have served in law enforcement and the military. Troy Nehls retired in 2009 from the U.S. Army as a major. He served in Iraq and Afghanistan and was awarded two Bronze Stars.

When contacted by the Star, Olson focused his response on what he is doing and not on a potential opponent.

“This is a historic week for our nation as we move a step closer to once-in-a-generation tax reform that helps our hard-working middle-class families keep more of what they earn, unleashes small businesses to reinvest or hire new workers, and makes America competitive again in the global economy,” Olson said. “These are conservative reforms I am honored to be fighting for so we can move away from the stagnation that harmed our families and our economy during the Obama Administration.

“I will continue to focus my efforts on working with the Trump Administration to deliver more of these reforms that have already improved border security, reinvested in and strengthened our military, and eliminated hundreds of Obama-era regulations that were strangling our businesses. I’m honored to have the strong support from many local elected officials, like County Judge Bob Hebert, who recognize my record of success protecting our county and homeowners from over-reaching rules and regulations that would have been damaging to Fort Bend County.”