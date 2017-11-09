Main navigation

Respect for Texans in the gutter

Dear Editor,

I very much enjoy reading your Faith, Family & Fun columns. I recall your article last month about the Broncos and Texans. At the time, I still loved the Texans. However, since then they have gravely disappointed me, and my respect for them is in the gutter.

I just yesterday read your Nov. 1 column, and just wanted to tell you that I could not possibly agree with you more. We simply cannot accept their disgraceful form of protest.

Keep up the good work.

Regards,

Karl Wendler

Sugar Land

