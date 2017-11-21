Petco Foundation gives $75,000 grant to Fort Bend County Animal Services

Fort Bend County Animal Services has received a $75,000 investment from the Petco Foundation to continue its lifesaving efforts to benefit the homeless pets of Fort Bend County.

“Words cannot describe how proud we all are at FBCAS to have been chosen to receive this investment from the Petco Foundation,” said Rene Vasquez, director of Fort Bend County Animal Services. “It is truly a seminal moment for our shelter and we are going to use this amazing opportunity to change the lives of many of our homeless pets in the county now and in the future.”

“The Petco Foundation believes in supporting and empowering community animal welfare organizations that wholeheartedly commit to saving lives,” said Susanne Kogut, Petco Foundation executive director. “We are so pleased to see this lifesaving commitment in action by all the staff at Fort Bend Animal Services. We hope our investment will inspire others to join with us and to support this important cause.”

“This investment is something that we would never have thought possible for our shelter and we are so grateful to have been recognized by the Petco Foundation for the forward progress we have made over the last two and a half years and their faith in us that we will continue to create lifesaving programs for the pets in our great County,” Vasquez said.