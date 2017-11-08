Pest control owner rescues woman from killer bees

Man donates services to remove hive from home in Missouri City

Sometimes all it takes is a little buzz to generate an act of kindness.

In this case it was the buzzing of tens of thousands of bees that had made their home in the side of an elderly woman’s home in Missouri City that led a local pest control company to act before anyone got hurt.

Claude Griffin, owner of Gotcha Pest Control, said the swarm nested in the side of Marie Brown’s house on Maczali Drive appeared to be killer bees.

“They had me from hello out in the street while I was putting my mask on,” he said.

He said the bees were small and very aggressive. He estimated they had been there about five or six years.

“It was rough, it was huge in there,” Griffin said.

The only payment Griffin took for the job was the 90 pounds of honey he extracted from the hive. He said after discovering that the 79-year-old woman lives on Social Security and had recently undergone triple bypass heart surgery and had a pacemaker installed that there was no way she could afford his fee. Normally he charges $750 to remove bees and a job as complex as Brown’s would easily run $1,500. It took him four hours to complete the task.

“I couldn’t afford it,” Brown said. “I’m so grateful. … They blessed me and they were so nice about it.”

Brown said the hive was on a side of her house that she very rarely goes to. Over time the bees began invading her garage and then her home. They built their hive around the vent pipe for her water heater located in the garage.

“I could see so many going into the side of the house,” she said.

“Any light she turned on they’d go to it,” Griffin said.

Griffin did the job on Oct. 23. Brown said as far as she knows the bees never stung anyone, but she didn’t want to wait for her luck to run out.

“I told her to play the lottery because she’s the luckiest person in the world,” Griffin said.

Although Griffin donated his services to remove the bees, he said he’s not a repairman and someone else will need to step forward to make repairs to the home. There is a large hole in the side of the house that is temporarily covered.

“They were getting into the garage and I broke a window trying to get them out,” Brown added.

She said she cannot afford to hire anyone and is hopeful another Good Samaritan can help patch her home.

“Anything anyone can do would be a help,” she said.