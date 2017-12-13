Pearland butting into Arcola’s business

Dear Editor,

As members of Arcola’s City Council, it is puzzling to us as to why Pearland, in Brazoria County, is interfering with our community. We do not have all of the luxuries that Pearland may have, but we are hardworking, proud, and mind our own business. It is disconcerting that Pearland is attempting to shut down the Blue Ridge Landfill. Perhaps some are unaware, but the Blue Ridge Landfill provides a significant economic benefit to our community – one that we need. Now Pearland wants to try and shut it down over a minor nuisance. Every day our community deals with far worse.

Is Pearland considering the economic impact their actions will have on others? If not, I hope they will reconsider their actions. Let our community take care of what’s going on in our community. The Blue Ridge Landfill is working with TCEQ and spending millions of dollars to resolve any odor issues. We will continue to monitor their progress to ensure they are doing right by us. In the meantime, Pearland should take a long hard look at their plan to shut down the Blue Ridge Landfill and the consequences other communities will suffer.

Signed,

Mayor Mary Etta Anderson

Councilwoman Florence Jackson

Councilwoman Evelyn Jones

Councilman Glenn Sanco

Councilwoman Rosie Rojas