Open house set to celebrate expanded animal shelter

An animal shelter open house and ribbon cutting ceremony is scheduled for Dec. 12, from 3-5 p.m., at the newly expanded Sugar Land facility at 101 Gillingham Lane.

Facility tours, hot cocoa, snacks, a visit from Santa and a ribbon cutting ceremony at 4:30 p.m. are planned.

An existing building from Mayfield Park was relocated to the animal shelter to accommodate a planned increase in operations. Staff and volunteers spent the last several months transforming the building into Whiskerville, a 2,400-square-foot facility to house cats and kittens. The building will also include a veterinarian room, a break room and a managerial office. The existing 4,300-square-foot building will be renamed Barksburg and will be home to dogs and puppies. The current facility houses 24 dogs and 35 cats, but the additional space will allow 62 dogs and 112 cats.

The addition expands the shelter’s floor space by 56 percent to accommodate an anticipated 30 percent increase in demand, ensuring the animal shelter is ready to serve the newly annexed residents of Greatwood and New Territory on Dec. 12. The shelter has come a long way in 10 years – from an outside facility prior to 2007 to the city’s first indoor shelter in 2008 to a major expansion project.

For more information about the shelter, visit www.sugarlandtx.gov/petopia or call 281-275-ADOG (2364).