No need for vulgar free speech

I read your editorial about the Trump hater and her husband. I understand the need for free speech but not the need for vulgar free speech, especially where children can see it. Isn’t there an obscenity law? I also don’t see the need to show the crybabies that don’t like the fact that Trump won the election fair and square. Nobody is asking them to like President Trump but they should respect the office of the President . These two people ( I use that term loosely) have no class at all. Mrs. Fonseca said she had 12 children & this is the way she is raising them? Where is CPS?

I also don’t understand why you give this loser of a husband and wife team free publicity. There must be other quality stories your paper could cover during this time of the year about acts of unrequired kindness people do for one another in the aftermath of Harvey, the floods, the shootings and other things that have happened during the past year. Your paper put the two of them on the front page?

If stories like this are published because the news media likes to sensationalize the news, then you have succeeded. Even if you succeeded, you have lowered yourself to the level of these two and in doing that, you ultimately have failed to maintain your own decency and integrity.

Larry Faust

Missouri City

P.S. A Vietnam veteran who voted for both President Trump and Troy Nehls and is proud of it. That woman and her husband are a disgrace to the people and the great state of Texas.

I am not expecting you to post this.