Nehls has double standard for sexual harassment

Dear Editor,

I was briefly excited to see that Troy Nehls is planning to run for Congress for the seat currently held by Pete Olson. I was encouraged to read his comments about sexual harassment being okay for political officeholders but not the rest of us. And then he stated that he voted for Donald Trump twice; a man who we all heard, on tape, not only brag about trying to commit adultery, but boast about being able to sexually assault women and get away with it. On tape! No doubt Nehls supports Roy Moore, running for the Senate in Alabama, despite credible allegations of sexual assault against children.

I miss the days when the Republican Party stood for something. There seems to be no bottom for them these days.

F. Collins

Sugar Land