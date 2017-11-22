More hats tossed into political ring

The list of candidates filing for election and re-election continues to grow.

Several candidates have recently announced their bids for office. Below is a listing of some of the more recent filings:

Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees, Position 2

Grayle James will seek re-election to the Fort Bend Independent School District Board of Trustees, Position 2. James is currently serving her second term as a trustee and is the immediate past president of the board.

Fort Bend County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2

Deirdre Dickson-Gilbert announced her candidacy for Fort Bend County Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2. Dickson-Gilbert filed for election as a Democrat.

State Representative, House District 27

State Rep. Ron Reynolds announced his intention to run for his fifth term in the Democratic Primary. He was elected in 2010 as the first black state representative from Fort Bend County since Reconstruction.

Wilvin J. Carter, an attorney, announced his candidacy for the position of Texas State Representative for House District 27 in the 2018 Democratic Primary.

Fort Bend County Court at Law No. 4 Judge

Attorney Amy Mitchell has filed to run for Fort Bend County Court at Law No. 4 on the Republican ticket. She currently serves on the Sugar Land City Council.

Candidates Academy

Have you ever thought of running for office or being part of a political campaign?

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce and 180 Messaging are organizing a Candidates Academy – a comprehensive series dedicated to training future politicians and those that want to work on campaigns.

The goal is to assist the learning curve and play a small role in getting qualified and informed constituents into the process. The program will be non-partisan and highlight key expectations for anyone running, regardless of their affiliation. The program consists of four breakfast sessions.

Nov. 28 – The Internal Campaign

Should you run? Do you understand the time commitment? Do you know the financial commitment? Are you ready to take this step? We break down the 10 essential questions you must ask before running. Then we explore the first steps in building or being a part of a campaign.

Dec. 12 – External Alignment

You’ve decided to run. Now you need to learn how to effectively promote your campaign. We start with the goal of alignment: how you synchronize your audience’s thoughts with what you want them to believe after they see your message. From there, we discuss the tools of the trade. From process to tactics, it is an in-depth crash course in messaging.

Jan. 9 – Ethical Fundraising

This may not be the most exciting subject, but it is, perhaps, the most necessary one. We will cover financial rules that you must follow and rules and techniques regarding the fuel of any campaign—fundraising. These are the dos and don’ts of keeping your campaign fed so that you can reach the necessary number of people.

Jan. 23 – Localization

How is running in Fort Bend County unique? How is the county changing, and what does that mean for your political prospects? Plus, we recap the previous sessions.

There is more

During each meeting, we will be developing your own personal S.W.O.T. analysis, a detailed breakdown of your personal benefits, as well as the areas you need to develop further. This introspective view of yourself is essential to knowing what your next steps are and when you should take them.

Plus, we will have special, topical political speakers for each session. All that and breakfast for just $149. For Young Professionals (ages 21-40), the cost of all four sessions is just $89.

Current, elected officials’ attendance is complimentary. So if there is an area you want to brush up on, feel free to drop in. Just make sure the chamber knows you are coming.

To sign up, contact Matthew Ferraro at the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce at Matthew@fortbendcc.org.

Primary Election dates

Feb. 5: Last day to register to vote

Feb. 20: First day of early voting

March 2: Last day of early voting

March 6: Primary Election

General Election dates

Oct. 9: Last day to register to vote

Oct. 22: First day of early voting

Nov. 2: Last day of early voting

Nov. 6: Election Day