More candidates enter 2018 race

Two more candidates have announced their candidacy for judgeships during the primary election on March 6.

Lewis White is running for the new Fort Bend County Court at Law No. 6 and Jennifer Chiang is running for Fort Bend County Court at Law No. 3. Both candidates had previously announced their candidacies but were inadvertently left off a list of candidates published last week. Below is the revised list.

State Senate

District 17

Kristin Tassin announced she is running for the Republican nomination for State Senate District 17, which covers portions of Brazoria, Fort Bend, and Harris counties. Republican Joan Huffman currently holds the seat. Now in her second term, Tassin serves as president of the Fort Bend ISD Board of Trustees.

State House

District 85

State Rep. Phil Stephenson announced he is seeking re-election to House District 85. He first won election to the seat in 2012. District 85 includes all of Jackson and Wharton counties and south Fort Bend County.

Fort Bend County

District Attorney

With longtime district attorney John Healy announcing he will not run, two early contenders have surfaced for the post.

Former Fort Bend County prosecutor Shawn M. McDonald announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for District Attorney. In 2006, McDonald started his own law firm and has continued to practice and try criminal juvenile, misdemeanor, and felony cases.

Republican Cliff Vacek, retired judge of the 400th District Court, has announced his candidacy for the office. Vacek previously served over 10 years as District Judge before retiring in 2014.

Fort Bend County Treasurer

Robert Serrett of the Katy area has announced his intent to run in the Republican Primary for Fort Bend County Treasurer.

Bill Rickert announced he is running for the Republican nomination for Fort Bend County Treasurer.

Fort Bend County Clerk

County Clerk Laura Richard has announced that she will seek her second term as Fort Bend County Clerk. She was first elected County Clerk in 2014 after serving as Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4.

Texas Court of

Criminal Appeals, Place 8, Judge

District Judge Dibrell “Dib” Waldrip will seek the Republican nomination for Judge of the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals, Place 8 in the Republican Primary. Waldrip has presided over the 433rd Judicial District Court since his appointment by Gov. Rick Perry in 2007. Waldrip was re-elected in 2008, 2012 and 2016.

Fort Bend County Court at Law No. 3 Judge

Sugar Land Municipal Court Associate Judge Jennifer Chiang seeks election as Judge of Fort Bend County Court at Law No. 3. Chiang was unanimously appointed by Sugar Land City Council in 2015 as an Associate Judge of the Sugar Land Municipal Court. She regularly serves as judge of the Sugar Land Municipal Court and has presided over dozens of jury trials and bench trials.

Democrat Juli Mathew has announced her candidacy for Fort Bend County Court at Law No. 3 judgeship. Throughout her 13 years of practice, she has gained experience in a wide variety of legal fields including creditor rights, post judgment recovery, the gasoline industry, anti-trust issues, mass tort, family law, landlord tenant rights, and criminal law.

Fort Bend County Court at Law No. 6 Judge

Katy attorney Lewis White announced his intent to run for the new Fort Bend County Court at Law No. 6 as a Republican. He is a native Texan and long time resident of Fort Bend County. White began his career serving the public as an Assistant County Attorney in Odessa. In 2004, he joined the Fort Bend County District Attorney’s Office as an Assistant District Attorney. He has also served as Chief of Juvenile and Misdemeanor for the Waller County District Attorney’s Office.

Attorney Dean Hrbacek announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination for Fort Bend County Court at Law No. 6. He is a former mayor of Sugar Land.

Sugar Land Mayor

Sugar Land Mayor Joe Zimmerman announced his bid for re-election. Zimmerman was elected the 10th Mayor of Sugar Land in 2016. He is a former member of the City Council and the Planning and Zoning Commission.