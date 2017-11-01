Missouri City voters to pick council members, decide charter changes

By Joe Southern

jsouthern@fortbendstar.com

While most voters in Texas go to the polls Tuesday, Nov. 7, to decide state constitutional amendments and local bonds, residents of Missouri City will also be voting on several city council races and changes to the city charter.

Councilwoman Yolanda Ford is being challenged by Sonja Gidding for the District A seat and Anthony G. Maroulis is facing a write-in challenge by Reggie Abraham in District C. As a write-in candidate, Abraham’s name will not appear on the ballot, but he did qualify to have his name written in on the ballot.

Council members Jeffrey L. Boney (District B) and Floyd Emery (District D) are running unopposed.

Voters will also be deciding seven proposed changes to the city charter. They are:

Proposition A

Shall Section 3.05 of Article III of the Charter of the City of Missouri City be amended to clarify that the mayor pro tem of the city council may be elected at the first regular city council meeting following a runoff election?

Proposition B

Shall Subsection 4.01.A of Article IV of the Charter of the City of Missouri City be amended to remove the requirement that the city manager must be bonded at city expense in an amount not less than twenty-five thousand dollars ($25,000)?

Proposition C

Shall Subsections 4.01.D and 4.01.F of Article IV of the Charter of the City of Missouri City be mended to provide that the city manager may appoint, suspend, and remove department directors and assistant city managers without the concurrence of the city council?

Proposition D

Shall Section 4.05 of Article IV of the Charter of the City of Missouri City be amended to allow the city manager to establish, combine, discontinue, redesignate, or combine city departments?

Proposition E

Shall Sections 6.01 and 6.02 of Article VI of the Charter of the City of Missouri City be amended to make the Charter consistent with City of Missouri City Resolution No. R-16-32, adopted on October 17, 2016, changing the City’s election date from May to November?

Proposition F

Shall Section 7.01 of Article VII of the Charter of the City of Missouri City be amended to change the name of the city’s finance department to the “financial services department?”

Proposition G

Shall Sections 9.01 and 9.03 of Article IX of the Charter of the City of Missouri City be amended to change the City of Missouri City’s fiscal year from July 1 through June 30 to October 1 through September 30?