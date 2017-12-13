Missouri City leaders bully volunteer, underfund animal shelter

To the Editor:

Apparently the good ol’ boys in powerful positions in Missouri City think it is OK to bully and threaten female citizens who they feel are not submitting to their superior male will.

During the Dec. 4 special meeting of the Missouri City City Council, I felt attacked by Councilman Jerry Wyatt as he launched into a tirade against me in front of the city council, city administrators and the public. While it was difficult to tell exactly what prompted the verbal assault, it appeared to be that Wyatt was upset that I (a city volunteer) had posted on my personal Facebook page asking people to write the city council to let them know that residents do care about the underfunding of the city’s animal shelter and the misery it is causing city residents and animals in the city’s care.

Personally, I feel that an elected official who stoops to publicly bullying a female constituent knows he is not coming from the moral high ground. Councilman Wyatt must know opposing adequate staffing at the animal shelter and improving the city service to residents and animals is the wrong thing to do. Why else would he resort to personal attacks against city volunteers rather than addressing the question before the city council – that of allocating an additional $17,000 to the woefully underfunded animal shelter budget?

To Councilman Wyatt, Mayor Allen Owen and City Manager Anthony Snipes I would say this is not personal. It is just math. This year’s budget for Missouri City animal services is $219,000. That comes to an expenditure of $2.93 per citizen per year to cover all animal control salaries and shelter expenses. Compare that to Sugar Land at $702,000 or $8 per resident, Alvin at $440,000 or $16.45 per resident, Rosenberg at $258,000 or $6.98 per resident, and Pearland at $984,000 or $8.66 per resident. Because of Missouri City’s unreasonably low funding, the shelter’s door is always locked and the phone is seldom answered. An increase of only $17,000 a year would mean an employee would be in the office to serve the public every weekday afternoon helping to reunite animals with their owners and reducing the number of animals killed by the city each year. An increase of $40,000 would man the office fulltime.

Councilman Wyatt, the mayor, and some city administrators seem to be more interested in attacking and bullying city residents than fixing the issues at the shelter. They would rather stop the volunteers from reporting problems than address the problems. Why are Wyatt and Owens against helping the public reunite with their pets and saving more lives? I don’t know. Here are their email addresses. Ask them. jwyatt@missouricitytx.gov, aowen@missouricitytx.gov.

Valerie Tolman

Missouri City