Missouri City approves Veterans Memorial

In celebration of Veterans Day, Missouri City officials have announced that the nonprofit Missouri City Parks Foundation is moving forward with its first strategic priority, the future Veterans Memorial slated for construction in the City Hall Complex.

“We are thankful that the Parks Foundation saw fit to allow the Veterans Memorial to be the signature and kickoff project for our City Hall placemaking initiative. Efforts are under way now to engage private citizens, foundations and corporate partners to help us achieve our $1.5 million dollar goal,” said City Manager Anthony J. Snipes. “The venture will be done in two phases and each will have a project cost of $750,000. Our goal is to complete fundraising by June, 2018.”

In recent years, city officials and staff selected an innovative Veterans Memorial design by Lloyd Lentz, a principal with LMA Design Houston and the son of a World War II and Korean War veteran, the grandson of two World War I veterans and the brother of a Vietnam veteran. Lentz’s concept honors America’s soldiers who valiantly served the country, and it features a five-point star with an eternal flame and fountain in its center and is surrounded by arched columns.

The design represents the flow of life through the bubbling fountain and the flame of freedom burning eternally. It also symbolizes the bravery, sacrifice and strength veterans stand for in this country.

Councilmember Don Smith, who is chair of City Council’s Veterans Committee, spearheaded the project.

“Regardless of whether you’re involved in the military during peace time or you go into hostile conditions, you are a changed person,” Smith said. “This project is so important because it honors a segment of the population that has given so much to this country. This memorial is our way of letting these service men and women know how much we appreciate what they’ve done for the country.”

The final memorial design will include:

Landscape, sculpture, lighting and architectural and artistic design elements;

Space and infrastructure that will accommodate parking, sound systems, podium placement, power and an area with chairs and standing room for guests; and

Eco-friendly materials that are “native” to Texas and that can withstand inclement weather conditions and have limited maintenance and repair requirements

“The construction will honor veterans from the past, present and future and create a permanent tribute to the courageous men and women who protect and serve our great Nation,” Snipes said.

For sponsorship information, visit http://bit.ly/2iJQ256 or call 281-403-8500.