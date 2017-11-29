Miracle On Morton Street celebrates 15th year

The first Saturday of December marks the 15th Annual Miracle on Morton Street, historic downtown Richmond’s nod to the holiday season.

This year’s traditional event, brought by Historic Richmond Association, will have something for everyone as new merchants, vendors and activities can be found in downtown Richmond on Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The traditional event continues with a Kidz Zone, complete with a petting zoo, and letters to Santa at the newly remodeled downtown post office. The Sugar Land Skeeters mascot Swatson will be canvassing the festival teasing the kids and Santa will be on site all day with a surprising “perch,” so plan on taking Santa photos this year at Miracle On Morton Street.

As in prior years, the streets will be lined with vendors from across Texas and downtown merchants, including some new businesses, will have stores full for your holiday shopping. Food vendors, as well as food trucks, will round out the experience with a variety of entertainment provided throughout the day. While Miracle on Morton Street always provides stage for area school children to shine, this year it also welcomes back Sean Heyl and newcomer Chris Boise for musical entertainment.

This year’s event brings a new feature with a celebration of the City of Richmond’s 180th birthday.