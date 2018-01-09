Marshall’s Achane, King, and Willowridge’s Johnson top 23-5A performers

The District 23 5A All District Football Team has been announced and Devon Achane of Marshall was voted co-offensive most valuable player, and Korey King, also of Marshall, was voted special teams most valuable player.
“I am very proud of both Devon and Korey. They are two dynamic and explosive players. And they are even better kids. Their futures are very bright on the football field and on the track,” Marshall Head Coach James Williams said.
Joe Johnson of Willowridge was voted utility player of the year.
“Joe is just a great, great player with as big a heart as anyone I have ever coached. The things that he did on that field inspired everyone on the field all the way up into the stands and I am very thankful that God allowed me to coach him,” Willowridge Head Coach Richard Lazarou said. “I cannot wait to see what he is going to do on the next level, he is a very special player.”
The superlatives awards went to:
District MVP: Jalen Preston* wide receiver senior Manvel
Offensive Co-MVP: Kason Martin quarterback senior Manvel, and Devon Achane running back sophomore Marshall
Defensive Co-MVP: Depriest Taylor linebacker senior Manvel, and Mykahl Brow outside linebacker junior Texas City
Newcomer of The Year: Clarence Dalton running back sophomore Ball
Special Teams MVP: Korey King wide receiver junior Marshall
Utility Player of The Year: Joe Johnson running back senior Willowridge
Coach of The Year: Kirk Martin Manvel
Fort Bend ISD players voted to the first and second teams were:
First team offense
Quarterback: Jabari James senior Marshall
Running Back: Jerry Davis junior Marshall
Center: Andres Arteaga junior Marshall
Offensive Line: Luke Matthews* senior Elkins, and Barton Clement senior Marshall
Wide Receiver: Henry Thomas senior Marshall, and Vaughnte Frederick junior Willowridge
Second team offense
Running Back: Derwin Cooks sophomore Elkins
Offensive Line: Alan Perales senior Willowridge, Stephen Gay senior Marshall, and Albert Tzukam-Tamdjo senior Elkins
Wide Receiver: Vernon Harrell senior Elkins, Kolby White junior Elkins, and Dominick Houston-Shepard junior Marshall
Kicker: William Hernandez senior Marshall
First team defense
Defensive End: Warren Robinson sophomore Marshall
Defensive Tackle: Dylan Sanchez* junior Marshall
Inside Linebacker: Franklin Stevenson senior Marshall
Outside Linebacker: Jerrell Mayweather junior Marshall
Cornerbacks: Geovonte Howard senior Marshall, and Antonio Brooks junior Marshall
Second team defense
Defensive End: Key’shawn Jones senior Elkins
Defensive Tackle: Daelon Mitchell junior Elkins, and Kubiat Umoette senior Marshall
Outside Linebacker: Rudy Anderson III senior Elkins
Cornerbacks: Elijah Boykins senior Willowridge
Safeties: 2 Braxton Brantley senior Marshall
* Indicates unanimous selection.
