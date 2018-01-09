Marshall’s Achane, King, and Willowridge’s Johnson top 23-5A performers

The District 23 5A All District Football Team has been announced and Devon Achane of Marshall was voted co-offensive most valuable player, and Korey King, also of Marshall, was voted special teams most valuable player.

“I am very proud of both Devon and Korey. They are two dynamic and explosive players. And they are even better kids. Their futures are very bright on the football field and on the track,” Marshall Head Coach James Williams said.

Joe Johnson of Willowridge was voted utility player of the year.

“Joe is just a great, great player with as big a heart as anyone I have ever coached. The things that he did on that field inspired everyone on the field all the way up into the stands and I am very thankful that God allowed me to coach him,” Willowridge Head Coach Richard Lazarou said. “I cannot wait to see what he is going to do on the next level, he is a very special player.”

The superlatives awards went to:

District MVP: Jalen Preston* wide receiver senior Manvel

Offensive Co-MVP: Kason Martin quarterback senior Manvel, and Devon Achane running back sophomore Marshall

Defensive Co-MVP: Depriest Taylor linebacker senior Manvel, and Mykahl Brow outside linebacker junior Texas City

Newcomer of The Year: Clarence Dalton running back sophomore Ball

Special Teams MVP: Korey King wide receiver junior Marshall

Utility Player of The Year: Joe Johnson running back senior Willowridge

Coach of The Year: Kirk Martin Manvel

Fort Bend ISD players voted to the first and second teams were:

First team offense

Quarterback: Jabari James senior Marshall

Running Back: Jerry Davis junior Marshall

Center: Andres Arteaga junior Marshall

Offensive Line: Luke Matthews* senior Elkins, and Barton Clement senior Marshall

Wide Receiver: Henry Thomas senior Marshall, and Vaughnte Frederick junior Willowridge

Second team offense

Running Back: Derwin Cooks sophomore Elkins

Offensive Line: Alan Perales senior Willowridge, Stephen Gay senior Marshall, and Albert Tzukam-Tamdjo senior Elkins

Wide Receiver: Vernon Harrell senior Elkins, Kolby White junior Elkins, and Dominick Houston-Shepard junior Marshall

Kicker: William Hernandez senior Marshall

First team defense

Defensive End: Warren Robinson sophomore Marshall

Defensive Tackle: Dylan Sanchez* junior Marshall

Inside Linebacker: Franklin Stevenson senior Marshall

Outside Linebacker: Jerrell Mayweather junior Marshall

Cornerbacks: Geovonte Howard senior Marshall, and Antonio Brooks junior Marshall

Second team defense

Defensive End: Key’shawn Jones senior Elkins

Defensive Tackle: Daelon Mitchell junior Elkins, and Kubiat Umoette senior Marshall

Outside Linebacker: Rudy Anderson III senior Elkins

Cornerbacks: Elijah Boykins senior Willowridge

Safeties: 2 Braxton Brantley senior Marshall

* Indicates unanimous selection.