Local resident finds second career in writing; pens poetry book based on life experiences

When Sheryl Pavlas Harris was working for Shell Oil in Houston, she was the office go-to poetry writer.

The licensed CPA and Texas A&M graduate, who worked for the company for 34 years, said the finance office is where her writing career began.

“I would write poetry when someone had an anniversary or retired, or when we finished filing a tax return,” she said.

How many poems?

“Oh, I’d say over 40 altogether. The longest poems where when I wrote about everyone in our department,” she said.

She was sort of like the accounting office’s personal Hallmark card writer.

After her retirement from Shell, Harris thought she’d try to publish a book on poetry. Her first book, “Puzzles of My Life in Poetry,” was written over the past two and a half years.

“Some of the poems about my family were written earlier. There are a total of 43 poems, and I did the illustration as well. My husband helped with formatting the book so it could be printed,” she said.

Most of those poems from her office days are not in her book. While some of her poems focus on family and friends, including poems about her personal hopes, regrets, sorrows, and joys, Harris said her main goal was “to let readers know that while we all go through difficulty and hardships during our lives, we can overcome them with our faith and leaning on our friends.”

Reviews abound from friends on the back of the 200 copies of her self-published book. She already sold several via word of mouth and over 50 books at her recent book signing at the Gallery Baroness in Richmond.

Though hard to choose any one favorite poem, Harris lives by a phrase in her book ¬– ‘If I could go back in time, though I know I can’t you see, But I will start right now and for the rest of my life, be a better me.”

To find out more, go to @Poetrybysph on Facebook or contact her at poetrybysph@yahoo.com.

The books are also available at the Gallery Baroness at 310 Morton Street, Richmond.