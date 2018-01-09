Lady Broncos beat Rangers 62-47 to start new year

The Bush Broncos beat Clements 62-47 last week at Clements to begin the new year with a victory.

Bush started strong as they took a 35-20 lead at halftime. Da’Jah Vigilante scored 11 points in the first half to lead the Broncos. De’Jah Vigilante and Arianna Sturdivant had nine points each, and Chinyere Eziuloh added six.

Clements relied on outside shooting in the first half, but they were mostly cold in the first half. Mikayla Green led the Rangers with six points and Chenelle Etuk had five.

In the third quarter, the Rangers’ Green began driving to the basket and she scored eight of the Rangers’ 12 points in the quarter, but the Broncos scored 16 to increase their lead to 51-42 at the end of the third quarter.

The Rangers continued attacking the basket in the fourth quarter, and they stepped up their defense to outscore the Broncos 16-11, but they couldn’t make up for the first three quarters, and the Broncos won 62-47.

Sturdivant finished with 20 points for the Broncos, and Da’Jah Vigilante had 14. De’Jah Vigilante and Chinyere Eziuloh had 10 points each. Sturdivant and the Vigilante’s are all sophomores, while Eziuloh is a senior.

“We didn’t play in a tournament last week, so this game helped get us back into our routine,” Bush Coach Kimberly Smallwood said. “We started the season slow but we have really come on strong lately. We are looking forward to making the playoffs.”

Green led the Rangers with 19 points and Esmatu Kamara added eight.