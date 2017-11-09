Main navigation

Junior Fashionistas hold fall fashion show

Young models show new fashions at the Junior Fashionista fall fashion show in Richmond. The event benefitted the Fort Bend Women’s Center.

The Junior Fashionista Board hosted its annual fall fashion show benefiting Fort Bend Women’s Center on Saturday, Oct. 21, at PennyWise Resale Store in Richmond.

Twelve young models walked the runway in shabby chic, cocktail and formal looks. All of the outfits were put together by the models themselves from pictures they found in popular magazines. The fashion show was another event the Women’s Center to honor Domestic Violence Awareness Month. The models walked the runway in purple formal gowns to show their support of survivors of domestic violence.

2017 Mrs. Katy International Mahan Akiri attended the fashion show and spoke about how she will use her platform to help end domestic violence in the community.

All of the fashions featured in the fashion show can be picked up at any of the PennyWise store locations.

For more information on how to get involved with the Junior Fashionista Board, contact Resale Store Director Liz Moreno at Lmoreno@fbwc.org or visit fbwc.org/pennywise.

