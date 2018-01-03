It’s not football, so what is this game?

If you combined soccer, football and that old playground favorite, kill the guy with the ball, you would come close to describing rugby. The key features of the game are:

Rugby has two 40-minute halves and no stoppage or injury time.

The winner is the team with the most points after 80 minutes.

The field is 100-meters long by 75-meters wide. There are two dead goal areas, think end zones, at each end of the field that are 10 to 20 meters long.

Scoring a try is worth five points, and it is awarded by touching the ball to the ground in the dead goal area. After a successful try, a conversion is awarded. A successful conversion is worth two points, and is scored by kicking the ball through the goal posts, similar to a football extra point.

If a team is called for a penalty, the other team is given a penalty kick. A penalty kick is worth three points if the ball is kicked through the uprights.

A drop goal is worth three points. It is scored by kicking the ball through the goal posts after dropping the ball and let it bounce before kicking it.

A scrum is the way play is started after a stoppage.

The ball cannot be advanced by passing it. It must be run or kicked forward.

Players with the ball must stay behind the ball or be called for offsides.

The opposing team stops the attacking team by tackling and trying to take the ball away.

Players may be given a yellow card for a penalty. After receiving a yellow card, a player must go to the sin bin for 10 minutes, and his team will be down a player.

A more severe penalty will cause a red card to be given, and the player is ejected from the game.

There are two forms of the game. One form has seven players per team, and the Major League Rugby form is 15 players per team.

The positions are:

Forwards

Loose Head Prop

Hooker

Tight head prop

Lock

Lock

Blind side flanker

Open side flanker

Number 8

Backs

Scrum half

Fly half

Left wing

Inside center

Outside center

Right wing

Full back

And finally, the players wear no pads or helmets.