Hopkins leads Tigers over Panthers 74-69

Javonte Hopkins scored 28 points and Justin Hill made eight free throws in the fourth quarter as Travis defeated Ridge Point 74-69 in boys basketball.

Ridge Point led throughout the first half as they dominated the inside. Nigheal Ceaser had 10 points in the first, all from inside the lane. Kevin McGaskey led the Panthers with 12 first half points to give Ridge Point a 32-27 halftime lead.

In the third quarter, Hopkins with seven points and Jesse Bolden with six gave the Tigers a 47-44 third quarter lead.

In the fourth quarter, the Panthers cut the lead to 67-65, but Hill kept making free throws and the Tigers held on to win 74-69.

“I like having the ball at the end of the game,” Hill said. “I prepare for the end of the game by practicing a lot of free throws.”

Hopkins had 28 points for the Tigers, Hill finished with 14, and Bolden had eight points.

“I like to drive to the basket and finish,” Hopkins said. “This was the first district game, and the season will not get easier.”

Ridge Point’s McGaskey finished with 22 points, Ceaser had 17 and Jonathan Luke had 10.

“We had to take care of the ball there at the end, and Justin (Hill) is really good for a sophomore. We knew they were going to foul us, and we just needed to finish it off,” Travis head coach Craig Brownson said. “We made enough plays to win. Everyone has to man up and guard their guys, and work as a team.”

Travis will play in the Allen Holiday Tournament this week, while Ridge Point is off until Jan. 2, when they play Dulles.